Watch The Elite Classic LIVE!

After two fierce qualifiers, The Elite Classic main event is on! Hosted by EGCTV, this _Age of Empires IV _league-style tournament guarantees each player 15 sets of intense 1v1 action!
No water. No mirrors. Just a determination for glory in a classic 1v1 game as the 16 best players in the world take each other on! Tune in Saturday, May 27th and Sunday May 28th at 8 am PT/ 15 GMT!
[ ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/62a9671b0cdf811fa1c601309e0f752c2a6d5425.png)](http://www.twitch.tv/egctv)
