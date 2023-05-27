Watch The Elite Classic LIVE!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After two fierce qualifiers, The Elite Classic main event is on! Hosted by EGCTV, this _Age of Empires IV _league-style tournament guarantees each player 15 sets of intense 1v1 action!

No water. No mirrors. Just a determination for glory in a classic 1v1 game as the 16 best players in the world take each other on! Tune in Saturday, May 27th and Sunday May 28th at 8 am PT/ 15 GMT!