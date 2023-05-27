- Reward (1) The reward is adjusted to 1 million gold coins
- The number of missions in Bounty (2) has been adjusted to kill 50 elite monsters
- Add reward (3) task
- Slightly increase the probability of equipment drop
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 27 May 2023
V1.1.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
