Executioner Girls update for 27 May 2023

Bug Fix & Improve Gameplay

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an error that caused game crashes during battle with some enemies.

Now the character can run.
Press and hold the Shift key on the keyboard to run.

A wider road or side road has been added to help avoid enemies.

Thank you.

