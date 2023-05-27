Bug Fix & Improve Gameplay

Fixed an error that caused game crashes during battle with some enemies.
Now the character can run.
Press and hold the Shift key on the keyboard to run.
A wider road or side road has been added to help avoid enemies.
Thank you.
