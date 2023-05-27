HoT Fix 2023-05-27

Heyhey,
I've read through the forums and attempting some easier bug fixes over the weekend. But please have patience with the team, it was a long week and we need the weekend to recover a bit. We'll address more issues afterwards.
Please keep reporting bugs!
Cheers Mara~
Fixes
- Strikes proficiency buffs from the Sorceress won't disappear after 5 seconds anymore.
- The hood is no longer named helmet.
- Hopefully fixed "Mark of Madness" Quest, this is a bit tricky and I can't reproduce it, but I believe it should work now.
- Viaduct elite enemies did not account for Elite related quests.
- Meteorstrike and Kugelblitz no longer will trigger Spellcaster Gloves and Guiding Star
- Quest "Broken Body" did not properly register the Fragile effect.
Changes
- Reducing requirements for Pinpoint milestones by 50%.
- The quest "Demonic Exchange" now requires the Warlock HP be below 250.
- Every restart of the game should send achievement states to the steam server. Make sure you are online to get your Achievements registered.
Reminders
Reminder a) For audio issues in windows try the beta branch "audiofix"
Reminder b) for crashes and starting issues send us logs found in %AppData%/HallsOfTorment/logs
-> support@chasing-carrots.com
Other remarks
- We will do something about the boss counter in Haunted Caverns, hopefully will be patched next week
- More balancing updated will come with the priority to make all items and abilities viable to use, but also nerfing some things to present a more well rounded overall gameplay. (We don't try to kill off OP builds, it's a single player experience anyways)
- Some achievements have wrong descriptions, this will be adjusted the next days.
Changed depots in audiofix branch