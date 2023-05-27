HoT Fix 2023-05-27

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Heyhey,

I've read through the forums and attempting some easier bug fixes over the weekend. But please have patience with the team, it was a long week and we need the weekend to recover a bit. We'll address more issues afterwards.

Please keep reporting bugs!

Cheers Mara~

Fixes

Strikes proficiency buffs from the Sorceress won't disappear after 5 seconds anymore.

The hood is no longer named helmet.

Hopefully fixed "Mark of Madness" Quest, this is a bit tricky and I can't reproduce it, but I believe it should work now.

Viaduct elite enemies did not account for Elite related quests.

Meteorstrike and Kugelblitz no longer will trigger Spellcaster Gloves and Guiding Star

Quest "Broken Body" did not properly register the Fragile effect.

Changes

Reducing requirements for Pinpoint milestones by 50%.

The quest "Demonic Exchange" now requires the Warlock HP be below 250.

Every restart of the game should send achievement states to the steam server. Make sure you are online to get your Achievements registered.

Reminders

Reminder a) For audio issues in windows try the beta branch "audiofix"

Reminder b) for crashes and starting issues send us logs found in %AppData%/HallsOfTorment/logs

-> support@chasing-carrots.com

Other remarks