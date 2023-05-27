 Skip to content

House Party update for 27 May 2023

Hotfix for Minor Liz Katz Murder Mystery Bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 11333734

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some clothing issues causing some disappearing body parts and/or weird/missing looking clothing/skin.
  • Fixed sinking appliances (washer, dryer, and microwave) on loading of some saves.

