- Fixed some clothing issues causing some disappearing body parts and/or weird/missing looking clothing/skin.
- Fixed sinking appliances (washer, dryer, and microwave) on loading of some saves.
House Party update for 27 May 2023
Hotfix for Minor Liz Katz Murder Mystery Bugs
