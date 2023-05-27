Update, Version 20230527

English

############Content################

[Inside the Black Pyramid]The room in the center is now accessible.

[Inside the Black Pyramid]Added a new cutscene, when you meet the Royal Guard Captain.

[Gallery of Memories]Added the above cutscene into the gallery under a new category: "other."

简体中文

###########Content################

【黑暗金字塔内】中央的房间现在可以进入。

【黑暗金字塔内】在遇到皇家守卫队长的时候加入了一个新的过场动画。

【回忆的影集】在影集中加入了上述动画，位于一个新的【其它】分类当中。

