[Neolithic]To the End update for 27 May 2023

Update, Version 20230527

[Inside the Black Pyramid]The room in the center is now accessible.
[Inside the Black Pyramid]Added a new cutscene, when you meet the Royal Guard Captain.
[Gallery of Memories]Added the above cutscene into the gallery under a new category: "other."
【黑暗金字塔内】中央的房间现在可以进入。
【黑暗金字塔内】在遇到皇家守卫队长的时候加入了一个新的过场动画。
【回忆的影集】在影集中加入了上述动画，位于一个新的【其它】分类当中。

Latest News From Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/91cbcf76

