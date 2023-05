Share · View all patches · Build 11333700 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patch UO 0.2.0.0 #5 (HOTFIX)

Fixed

-Fixed players losing items on load

-Fixed Ret 51 not unjamming

-Fixed weapon aim being off-centre on occasion

-Fixed mask slot getting stuck on occasion

-Fixed various collision issues

-Fixed liberty aim issue

-Fixed various cases of typos in dialogue

-Fixed LT Haydes new quest

-Fixed lumber hunter location not loading in properly