十五 update for 27 May 2023

2023.05.27 Update(3)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added the viewing function of the protagonist's key information (mouse over the box displaying money to pop up Tips)
  2. The black screen font of Zhang Heng, who was stabbed in the school restroom, was uniformly adjusted to pixel font
  3. Correction of typos in the R God Story Line

