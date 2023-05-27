- Added the viewing function of the protagonist's key information (mouse over the box displaying money to pop up Tips)
- The black screen font of Zhang Heng, who was stabbed in the school restroom, was uniformly adjusted to pixel font
- Correction of typos in the R God Story Line
十五 update for 27 May 2023
2023.05.27 Update(3)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
