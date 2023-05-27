Ver. 0.2.10 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 11333668 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 15:13:12 UTC by Wendy

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.10 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Added an item to SETTINGS to display JOURNEY LOGs in the LOG

Increased number of random names of members

Fixed minor bugs

■Added an item to SETTINGS to display JOURNEY LOGs in the LOG

If you select [INCLUDE JOURNEY LOG] in LOG DISPLAY from SETTINGS, logs left by caravan members will be displayed in the LOG.

Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.

Please continue to observe the caravan.