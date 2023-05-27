Ver. 0.2.10 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.10 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.
- Added an item to SETTINGS to display JOURNEY LOGs in the LOG
- Increased number of random names of members
- Fixed minor bugs
■Added an item to SETTINGS to display JOURNEY LOGs in the LOG
If you select [INCLUDE JOURNEY LOG] in LOG DISPLAY from SETTINGS, logs left by caravan members will be displayed in the LOG.
■Increased number of random names of members
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.
Please continue to observe the caravan.
Changed files in this update