maboroshi caravan update for 27 May 2023

Ver. 0.2.10 Available

27 May 2023

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.10 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

  • Added an item to SETTINGS to display JOURNEY LOGs in the LOG
  • Increased number of random names of members
  • Fixed minor bugs

■Added an item to SETTINGS to display JOURNEY LOGs in the LOG
If you select [INCLUDE JOURNEY LOG] in LOG DISPLAY from SETTINGS, logs left by caravan members will be displayed in the LOG.

■Increased number of random names of members
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.

Please continue to observe the caravan.

