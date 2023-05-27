Patch notes 27 May 2023

Still madly testing and patching while sending out the game to streamers to preview. Here are our changes today:
- Automatically heal during tutorial battle. I don't think anyone should have too much difficulty with the tutorial battle, but just in case, now it's impossible to lose.
- Improved layout for some of the tutorial windows.
- Added some new info windows, like the one telling you how to use a save point and a healing well.
- Fixed the "find farmer's wife" questline. For real, this time, at least up until you find the cave.
- Improved functionality of the quest menu. Now if the NPC has no quests to give, the menu automatically loads to the window where you can turn in quests. When you turn in a quest and new quests are available, now it goes automatically to the available quests window.
Changed files in this update