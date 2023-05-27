 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fi da Puti Samurai update for 27 May 2023

-=Patch Notes for v0.83=-

Share · View all patches · Build 11333562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there,
It's been a rough week, I'm uploading this patch and I will take it easy for this weekend. But I owe the Steam forums more presence, will do as soon as possible.
About the changes:
-fixed the missing Fox Legs purchased on shop.
-The starter melee weapon is now the Scythe, not the FireAxe
-Certain tasers will not affect player under certain conditions. Player taser will not affect friendly characters anymore.
-Fixed boot on CatSkull OS (but please be careful while using the CatSkull boot, it's still a w.i.p thing)
-Exiting a level will now show number of secrets found/lost
-Fixed a certain action figure on unlocking it.
-Lots of things here and there

Changed files in this update

Fi da Puti Samurai Content Depot 1534341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link