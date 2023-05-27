-=Patch Notes for v0.83=

Hi there,

It's been a rough week, I'm uploading this patch and I will take it easy for this weekend. But I owe the Steam forums more presence, will do as soon as possible.

About the changes:

-fixed the missing Fox Legs purchased on shop.

-The starter melee weapon is now the Scythe, not the FireAxe

-Certain tasers will not affect player under certain conditions. Player taser will not affect friendly characters anymore.

-Fixed boot on CatSkull OS (but please be careful while using the CatSkull boot, it's still a w.i.p thing)

-Exiting a level will now show number of secrets found/lost

-Fixed a certain action figure on unlocking it.

-Lots of things here and there