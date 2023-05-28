Nautikin Adventures Version 0.7.485 Update

Changes

Added keybindings / binding override support

Added more nonsense messages

Added a blind fix for some sort of tooltip race condition that can result in tooltips stuck on screen

Added new character "Dolphinface"

Added mod support for jpg and png icons as an option instead of just webms

Added existing mod examples to mod tools

Added Painting mod part example that displays images

Added TV mod part example that plays video files

Added IgnoreCombine support to mods

Added material groups to harpoon launcher part

Fixed bug where items stored when climbing ladders or entering seats are not restored properly

Fixed multiplayer bug with localized item drop locations

Fixed bug where dropped items can scale incorrectly

Fixed bug where dropped items do not move with crane

Fixed bug where inventory access can be locked if a client disconnects with inventory open

Fixed issue where you can disembark as an observer without a crew member to control

Fixed configuration for several parts preventing them from being highlighted with children attached

Fixed network part spawn order error

Fixed UI bug where controlling a vessel from the map while observing the vessel fails to re-enable the vessel display

Fixed bug with mod part loader when loading saved ships that use specific mod parts

Aircraft engine states are now synced independently to support stalling per engine

Aircraft propellers / rotors now sync the specific rotation of the engine rather than just the state

Observer input is no longer enabled for vessels that do not have observers

Nautikin interactions can no longer be activated by timing the activation with death

Crane serialization now uses local angles instead of global angles

Cranes now store local positions for lifts

Cables will no longer process infinitely when attempting to affect kinematic bodies

Crane lift positions are now scrubbed when loading from a save file to prevent positions from being far away

Faux sea floor boundary now ignores subvessels

G-force display is now less sensitive by 1 decimal place to prevent spastic updates with small changes like a Nautikin standing on a wing

Increased adjustment max raycasting values to accommodate scaling larger parts to be very large (i.e. cargo hull)

Unlockable part for helicopter hull now uses a less complicated collider

Changed the name of settings "Reset" button to "Restore all default settings" to decrease ambiguity between new keybindings reset / clear options

Switch camera input now uses common settings

Harpoon launcher input is now destroyed when the harpoon launcher is destroyed.

Updated tooltip configuration in main menu

Updated some control schemas to flag specific bindings for keyboard and mouse only since rebinding is now enabled

Updated engine to fix problem with arrow key display names for keybindings

Updated mod readme version

Updated mod tools package

Notes

Because the serialization for cranes has changed, cranes will reset to their original rotations which may look weird until you operate the crane again. The crane related changes where made because if a boat with a crane sank and rolled across the ocean floor the crane was erroneously given the wrong rotation as it tried to enforce the boundaries of the map and older versions of the game allowed for the lifts to drift away from the boat while unobserved so over time this may have created bad save data.

Submarine controls are no longer displayed with new keybindings UI because the submarines are currently disabled until related Sprint 2 work is completed.

Mod examples are not tagged by default so that they will not build when attempting to make custom mods by default.

I added some of the mod examples to the workshop:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2981800706

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2981801635

I will be updating the guides shortly.