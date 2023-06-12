REDFALL v1.1 Release Notes

Today’s update for Redfall includes incremental improvements to gameplay, combat, AI, environment, stability, multiplayer, accessibility, UI, and various bug fixes.

A Note from Arkane Austin:

_Fellow Vampire Slayers,

We’re grateful to see that millions of you have explored the quaint but dangerous open world of Redfall. Building a play space this large has been humbling to say the least. We recognize that we still have work to do, and we plan to address as much as we can, as quickly as we can.

Your feedback has helped highlight key areas for improvement:

Enemy AI responsiveness

Enemy encounter frequency

Vampire combat efficiency

Improvements to graphical fidelity

Today’s release is only our first patch and introduces a lot of incremental fixes that will improve Redfall. Once available, we will be sharing more information about future updates, including our 60 FPS Performance mode, on our official social channels @PlayRedfall.

We really appreciate everyone who’s been sharing gameplay clips and providing detailed feedback on Discord, Reddit, & Twitter – it means a lot! Thanks again for your support and patience. See you in Redfall.

Arkane Austin_

GAMEPLAY

Increased enemy encounter spawn rates across the open world

Improved ADS (aim down sight) visibility when looking through sniper rifle scopes

Breakable glass will now shatter on first impact from all guns

When using additional ammo storage skills, ammo collected above the standard weapon capacity will now persist between gameplay sessions

Players can move without interruption when performing melee attacks against enemies

Bribón no longer idles in place after performing the Siren ability

Devinder's Translocate ability is now more reliable when used in the Black Sun boss arena

Updated various mission descriptions and mission summary texts across all languages

Nests now unlock at the correct time when playing in New Game Plus (after completing A Voice in the Dark, and start Giving You Tomorrow | or in the reverse order)

Added medical supplies to the path leading up to the Bloody Tom boss arena

General mission fixes and improvements

COMBAT

Fixed multiple instances of enemies appearing unresponsive in combat

Improved Vampire melee attacks to increase chances of hitting players in motion

Cultist and Bellwether enemies received general improvements to their combat behaviors, including faster reaction times

The Rook is now more relentless and will now hunt down all living party members. Kill or be killed

Rook Storm lightning bolts will no longer hit players through rooftops and most other unexpected situations

AI/NPC

General improvements to human enemy navigation, including animation timing and responsiveness

Dormant Vampires are now more susceptible to waking up from player-generated noise

Enemies are now drawn towards the greatest threat during combat. This could be a player, Bribón, or an opposing enemy faction

Improved enemy pathing options across open world areas in both districts

Added mouth blood to additional Vampire facial variations

ENVIRONMENT

Players have higher chances of encountering additional and varied enemies while exploring the open world

Enemies are no longer able to shoot through certain walls in the Fire Station

Vampire Nest exit door will now appear correctly in the Shipyard heart instance

Improved many instances of visual issues at a distance, including materials and model adjustments

Mission Briefing sequences are brighter

Improved lighting and audio processing in many interior spaces in both districts

Skybox updates to prevent extreme star flickering

General improvements to collision detection and asset placement throughout both districts

PERFORMANCE & STABILITY

Fixed an issue that was preventing certain decal streaming textures to fully load in, causing them to appear blurry

Resolved several situations where players could experience an infinite loading screen

Improved framerate performance in Bloody Tom and Miss Whisper psychic spaces and boss arenas

Players can now proceed past the Accessibility Menu on a new, unlinked bethesda.net account

Improved lighting performance in psychic spaces

Blood pool reflections no longer excessively flicker

Optimized VFX particle counts, emitters, and spawn rates for the following effects:

Shield and Inspiration enemy trait effects

Environmental fire and smoke effects in the Bladewell Campgrounds

Hero ability effects, including Layla's Umbrella and Jacob's Heart Stopper

Bloody Tom's slam effect, and Miss Whisper's death effects

Floating dust particle effects

Grave Lock effects

Psychic Echoes

Nest area-of-influence effects

Effects when placing Underboss skulls on vampire god pedestals

Blood tree disintegration effects

Optimized memory usage when using Jacob's Raven ability

Black Sun's clothing no longer renders animated blue materials

General improvements to stability

MULTIPLAYER

Increased the chances of players encountering enemies with special traits in multiplayer sessions

General improvements to stability and functionality in Multiplayer Lobbies

ACCESSIBILITY

Left and right movement keys can now be successfully remapped to Left and Right Arrow keys to improve left-handed movement control experience

Players with existing game saves will need to reset their Mouse and Keyboard bindings to Default in the settings menu before attempting to remap movement keys to the arrow keys

Screen Narration supports additional paths for critical player communication:

Invites and Friend requests

Joining a multiplayer Lobby

Clients leaving a multiplayer Lobby

"Invalid Username or Password" error

Additional bethesda.net menu screens

Updated states of disabled UI elements once players Ready Up in a multiplayer Lobby

"Let Games Read to Me" option on first launch for Xbox Series consoles is now enabled

Adjusted the timing of several subtitles to ensure they display in the correct order

Screen Narration settings will now persist between game sessions

Added missing audio cues for Friends List section headers, and the Play Game button

Adjusted text size scaling for Bethesda icons

Contrast improvements for Ping text, multiplayer progression text headers, and Hero names

Controls will no longer lock while the Text-To-Speech field is open

Resolved instances where certain UI elements would lose cursor focus

Added error messages and warning pop-ups for the following situations:

Controller disconnections while on the Initial Input Screen

Clients de-selecting Ready after the Host launches the game

Players cancelling Friend requests

Added missing subtitles to Archive entries for the Giving You Tomorrow mission briefing

"Optional Details" is no longer a required field when reporting another player

USER INTERFACE