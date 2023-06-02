Patch Notes - June 2nd 2023

Developer Note - This patch addresses overall gameplay experience and stability
improvements.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
Missions
- Resolved quest failing to progress upon starting the final battle
with the Pensieve Guardian HL-12745
- Resolved Percival Rackham's Trial not being able to be completed
causing a progression blocker HL-12745
Cinematics
- Resolved avatar using a generic NPC wand instead of their unique
wand HL-11594
Avatar
- Resolved the avatar's robe moving unnaturally while drinking the
potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save
on another character's slot
Achievements/Trophies
- Resolved large gold chests being lootable after patching
- Resolved achievements not working correctly when no internet
was available
- Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing
complete after latest patch HL-12917
- Resolved with Daedelian Key and not being able to open chest to
get house reward HL-12673
- Resolved "Allow "Known" Collection items to count correctly
towards proper achievements
UI
- Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names
- Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the
quest is completed
- Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by
default HL-4880
- Resolved untracking missions in-game, in the map and/or mini-map not
updating their icons and/or disappearing
- Resolved the user getting stuck on the 'Field Guide' screen if they spam
the [MENU] button while transitioning to the 'Map' screen
Save Game
- Resolved restarting from a manual save can place Sir Nicholas at the
mission's starting point
- Resolved player being able to permanently lock themselves out of the
conversation with Natsai when using a manual save during a mission HL-12659
- Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission
after reloading a manual save
- Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest
allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again
Performance
- Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using floo flames
- Optimization to overall lighting
- Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading
- Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions
- Resolved crash related to foliage
- Resolved a crash when ornate chests in the game
- Resolved a crash related to in game beacons
- Resolved memory optimization
- Resolved single frame hitching throughout the game
- Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save
game
- Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts
- Resolved crash VRAM memory leaking HL-313
- Update to latest NVIDIA Streamline SDK
Miscellaneous
- Resolved improper shadowing around the vines of dungeons
- Update to game credits
*Patch deployment times may vary per platform
Changed files in this update