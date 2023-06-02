 Skip to content

Hogwarts Legacy update for 2 June 2023

Patch Notes - June 2nd 2023

Patch Notes - June 2nd 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Developer Note - This patch addresses overall gameplay experience and stability
improvements.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Missions
  • Resolved quest failing to progress upon starting the final battle
    with the Pensieve Guardian HL-12745
  • Resolved Percival Rackham's Trial not being able to be completed
    causing a progression blocker HL-12745
Cinematics
  • Resolved avatar using a generic NPC wand instead of their unique
    wand HL-11594
Avatar
  • Resolved the avatar's robe moving unnaturally while drinking the
    potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save
    on another character's slot
Achievements/Trophies
  • Resolved large gold chests being lootable after patching
  • Resolved achievements not working correctly when no internet
    was available
  • Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing
    complete after latest patch HL-12917
  • Resolved with Daedelian Key and not being able to open chest to
    get house reward HL-12673
  • Resolved "Allow "Known" Collection items to count correctly
    towards proper achievements

UI

  • Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names
  • Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the
    quest is completed
  • Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by
    default HL-4880
  • Resolved untracking missions in-game, in the map and/or mini-map not
    updating their icons and/or disappearing
  • Resolved the user getting stuck on the 'Field Guide' screen if they spam
    the [MENU] button while transitioning to the 'Map' screen

Save Game

  • Resolved restarting from a manual save can place Sir Nicholas at the
    mission's starting point
  • Resolved player being able to permanently lock themselves out of the
    conversation with Natsai when using a manual save during a mission HL-12659
  • Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission
    after reloading a manual save
  • Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest
    allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again

Performance

  • Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using floo flames
  • Optimization to overall lighting
  • Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading
  • Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions
  • Resolved crash related to foliage
  • Resolved a crash when ornate chests in the game
  • Resolved a crash related to in game beacons
  • Resolved memory optimization
  • Resolved single frame hitching throughout the game
  • Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save
    game
  • Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts
  • Resolved crash VRAM memory leaking HL-313
  • Update to latest NVIDIA Streamline SDK

Miscellaneous

  • Resolved improper shadowing around the vines of dungeons
  • Update to game credits

*Patch deployment times may vary per platform

