Wings of Angels Post-Launch Patch!

As promised to the community, I've rolled out a short-order patch that fixes an important Quality of Life bug in the "Skip Unread Text" feature. Previously read text will now appear in blue, and by default the "Skip" function will stop on unread text. This fix may not roll into your previous save games, however, all new text that you read after updating will be properly notated as "read/skippable".

A special thanks to some members of the community (you know who you are!) who reached out to our FB page to report a few typos and bugs. Your support means the world to me!

My future patch plans include moving the menu interface buttons to the bottom of the screen and adding dedicated menu / config buttons to the main menu, but I considered this bug to be a major QoL problem for those who want to replay the VN and there's no reason I can't launch it while I work on the rest! Thanks again for your continued support of Wings of Angels!