[Version 1.0.106 Update] 26 May 2023
- fixed the problem that in some cases will be stuck in the month summary.
- Fixed the problem that the Mythical Gourd saves data abnormally when obtaining the imp, resulting in reloading the archive will make the imp lost.
- Fixed the problem that in some cases playing down the Mythical Gourd will be stuck and can not be operated.
- Fixed the problem that some of the tasks of the adventures could not be completed normally, and the output props were incorrect.
- Fixed the problem that the Nether Seed - Chaotic could not be obtained.
- Optimized the difficulty and performance of some plot battles.
- Fixed the problem that the DLC could not be accessed in some cases.
- Fixed the problem that the number of levels shown at the top of the battle screen after passing the DLC was incorrect.
- Adjusted the price of some mind skills in DLC.
- Fixed the problem that some skill description texts of DLC are incorrect.
