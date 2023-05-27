 Skip to content

鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 27 May 2023

[Version 1.0.106 Update] 26 May 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. fixed the problem that in some cases will be stuck in the month summary.
  2. Fixed the problem that the Mythical Gourd saves data abnormally when obtaining the imp, resulting in reloading the archive will make the imp lost.
  3. Fixed the problem that in some cases playing down the Mythical Gourd will be stuck and can not be operated.
  4. Fixed the problem that some of the tasks of the adventures could not be completed normally, and the output props were incorrect.
  5. Fixed the problem that the Nether Seed - Chaotic could not be obtained.
  6. Optimized the difficulty and performance of some plot battles.
  7. Fixed the problem that the DLC could not be accessed in some cases.
  8. Fixed the problem that the number of levels shown at the top of the battle screen after passing the DLC was incorrect.
  9. Adjusted the price of some mind skills in DLC.
  10. Fixed the problem that some skill description texts of DLC are incorrect.

