 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Shape of Things update for 27 May 2023

Minor improvements patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11333304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We would like to thank everyone who is taking their time to write your feedback in the community discussion section and reviewing the game!

We are taking note of what can improve the player's experience! ːtinyloveː

In this minor patch we have addressed the following ːtinyideaː:

  • Adjusted some SFX when completing puzzle and other UI related.
  • Margin of completion balance (Puzzles)

We hope this can improve your overall experience, and we apologize in advance if any of these issues were causing an unpleasant experience.⁽⁽ ପ( ´｡>༝<｡` )ଓ ⁾⁾

Thanks for your feedback and helping make this game even better! ːtinyloveː

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1853411 Depot 1853411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link