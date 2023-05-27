Minor improvements patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11333304 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 12:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

We would like to thank everyone who is taking their time to write your feedback in the community discussion section and reviewing the game!

We are taking note of what can improve the player's experience! ːtinyloveː

In this minor patch we have addressed the following ːtinyideaː:

Adjusted some SFX when completing puzzle and other UI related.

Margin of completion balance (Puzzles)

We hope this can improve your overall experience, and we apologize in advance if any of these issues were causing an unpleasant experience.⁽⁽ ପ( ´｡>༝<｡` )ଓ ⁾⁾

Thanks for your feedback and helping make this game even better! ːtinyloveː