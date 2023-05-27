I added some skills info on char selection when starting a new game!
I fixed the typo "Unock" => Unlock!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I added some skills info on char selection when starting a new game!
I fixed the typo "Unock" => Unlock!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update