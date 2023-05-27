 Skip to content

Chessplosion update for 27 May 2023

2023 Spring Cleaning Update (v2779)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! This update (v2779) contains some quality of life improvements and bugfixes:

  • UI: Pressing the back button (or Esc on keyboard) while on the main menu now opens the "Are you sure you want to quit?" box instead of taking you back to the title screen
  • General: Fixed a bug that was causing some PCs to fail to create the save file folder
  • Online: Fixed a bug that could cause desyncs in games with ping higher than 1066ms. I hope no one was playing games with ping that high in the first place, but at least it's fixed anyway...

I found these issues while working on Ducky's Delivery Service, my propeller-powered duck delivery action game that's coming out in July. The demo is available now, so give it a try if you're interested!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2080970/Duckys_Delivery_Service/

I hope you're enjoying Chessplosion, and thanks again for supporting the game!

