Territory – Alpha 5.108 – Fix, Balance and Improve

Improved
- AI Spawn system for multiplayer
- Character animations when holding grenades
- Character animations when holding the lighter
- Landscape texture LOD’s texture sizes (visual improvement for bad looking ground and cliff textures)
- Spear throwing calculations
Performance
- Adding additional checks to destroy AI that is not near to any player
Fixed
- Issues with new AI spawn system
- Quickslots not clearing when item sold to traders
- Another fix for cooking slot size issues
- No footstep sounds when holding grenade and lighter
- No sound and notification when stone tools and weapons break
- AI gun fire sounds stopping abruptly when the AI is killed
- AI getting stuck in landscape when spawning in
- Stone spear getting lost when thrown
Changed
- Stone tools and weapons can now be repaired directly by the player and don’t require the crafting bench
- Wood now stacks 250
- Stone now stacks 150
- Cooper Wire now stacks 200
- Cloth now stacks 300
- Plant Fiber Cloth now stack 300
- Plant Fiber now stack 500
- Wooden Pegs now stack 300
- Feathers now stack 500
- Large and Small cardboard now stack 500
- Scrap Metal now stacks 100
- Tarp now stacks 200
- Pig food now stacks 200
- Copper Ingots now stack 50
- Soil now stacks 500
- Gunpowder Mixture now stacks 50
- Small Wood Chest now has 40 grids (5 x 8)
- Large Wood Chest now has 64 grids (8 x 8)
- Large Cupboard now has 96 grids (12 x 8)
- Increased Grenade out radius damage a bit
- Reduced maximum time for raider and soldiers to be in attack mode to give players a better opportunity to escape them
- Changed some of the hunter names so it’s easier to know if they are roamers, cabin or revenge types.
- Nerfed Hunter on character and drop bag loot
- Reduced all dynamic spawned resources, loot chests and harvestable vehicles
- Soldier and Raider Drop bag loot pools increased
