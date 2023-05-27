 Skip to content

Territory update for 27 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.108 – Fix, Balance and Improve

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved

  • AI Spawn system for multiplayer
  • Character animations when holding grenades
  • Character animations when holding the lighter
  • Landscape texture LOD’s texture sizes (visual improvement for bad looking ground and cliff textures)
  • Spear throwing calculations

Performance

  • Adding additional checks to destroy AI that is not near to any player

Fixed

  • Issues with new AI spawn system
  • Quickslots not clearing when item sold to traders
  • Another fix for cooking slot size issues
  • No footstep sounds when holding grenade and lighter
  • No sound and notification when stone tools and weapons break
  • AI gun fire sounds stopping abruptly when the AI is killed
  • AI getting stuck in landscape when spawning in
  • Stone spear getting lost when thrown

Changed

  • Stone tools and weapons can now be repaired directly by the player and don’t require the crafting bench
  • Wood now stacks 250
  • Stone now stacks 150
  • Cooper Wire now stacks 200
  • Cloth now stacks 300
  • Plant Fiber Cloth now stack 300
  • Plant Fiber now stack 500
  • Wooden Pegs now stack 300
  • Feathers now stack 500
  • Large and Small cardboard now stack 500
  • Scrap Metal now stacks 100
  • Tarp now stacks 200
  • Pig food now stacks 200
  • Copper Ingots now stack 50
  • Soil now stacks 500
  • Gunpowder Mixture now stacks 50
  • Small Wood Chest now has 40 grids (5 x 8)
  • Large Wood Chest now has 64 grids (8 x 8)
  • Large Cupboard now has 96 grids (12 x 8)
  • Increased Grenade out radius damage a bit
  • Reduced maximum time for raider and soldiers to be in attack mode to give players a better opportunity to escape them
  • Changed some of the hunter names so it’s easier to know if they are roamers, cabin or revenge types.
  • Nerfed Hunter on character and drop bag loot
  • Reduced all dynamic spawned resources, loot chests and harvestable vehicles
  • Soldier and Raider Drop bag loot pools increased

