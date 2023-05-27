 Skip to content

Picma - Picture Enigmas update for 27 May 2023

Update b0.21

Share · View all patches · Build 11333207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've released a new update!

  • finishing a puzzle while filters are active no longer sends you to the first page of the results
  • solved puzzles should no longer disappear sometimes from the puzzle list until you restart the game
  • Plus: drawing a line very quickly no longer skips any squares
  • Squared: lowered opacity of non-selected color to improve readability (tried a few other things but they were a bust)
  • board interaction helpers are now hidden while in pan mode
  • fixed a few minor bugs/glitches

💖 Eduardo & Isabel

