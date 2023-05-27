Update b0.21

We've released a new update!
- finishing a puzzle while filters are active no longer sends you to the first page of the results
- solved puzzles should no longer disappear sometimes from the puzzle list until you restart the game
- Plus: drawing a line very quickly no longer skips any squares
- Squared: lowered opacity of non-selected color to improve readability (tried a few other things but they were a bust)
- board interaction helpers are now hidden while in pan mode
- fixed a few minor bugs/glitches
💖 Eduardo & Isabel
Changed files in this update