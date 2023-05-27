VER:1.0.539UpDateLog

[Game] Modified the CG in the storyline.

[Game Settings] Fixed an issue where the resolution settings would display abnormally in certain cases.

[BUG Fix] Resolved an issue where manually saving under certain circumstances would result in the loss of saved data, causing certain storylines to be unable to trigger and preventing the progression of the plot.

New Chapter Preview:

The evil consciousness stored in the STK system has been awakened,

and the demi-human girls will face what kind of fate.

Free chapter "Angel's Guidance", currently in production, expected to be added in June!