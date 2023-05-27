Daily Updates - May 27, 2023

Features
- Added a new battle music track.
Rebalance
- Reduced the HP and damage of most enemies significantly.
- Increased the number of enemies in the dungeon rooms considerably.
Bugs
- Fixed an issue where the "New Loop" button could be clicked before the UI showed up completely. (This led to a result where the player was teleported to the Center Island immediately sometimes)
- Fixed an issue where the relic detail UI box did not disappear correctly.
Special Thanks To
- DASman for reporting and tracking the UI box issue.
Changed files in this update