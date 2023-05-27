 Skip to content

Koler update for 27 May 2023

Daily Updates - May 27, 2023

Features

  • Added a new battle music track.

Rebalance

  • Reduced the HP and damage of most enemies significantly.
  • Increased the number of enemies in the dungeon rooms considerably.

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue where the "New Loop" button could be clicked before the UI showed up completely. (This led to a result where the player was teleported to the Center Island immediately sometimes)
  • Fixed an issue where the relic detail UI box did not disappear correctly.

Special Thanks To

  • DASman for reporting and tracking the UI box issue.

