Frontiers Reach update for 27 May 2023

Performance Updated #1 for Version 1.0

Version 1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update focuses on performance optimizations and a couple of bug fixes. Over all performance should increase for everyone. However for AMD users I highly recommend turning Vsync off entirely.

Pirates of Frontier's Reach Content Depot 1467591
