This update focuses on performance optimizations and a couple of bug fixes. Over all performance should increase for everyone. However for AMD users I highly recommend turning Vsync off entirely.
Frontiers Reach update for 27 May 2023
Performance Updated #1 for Version 1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pirates of Frontier's Reach Content Depot 1467591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update