Update 12 is OUT! But might not work, so I need your help!

Howdy, Update 12 is out already, I know, very exciting. But it's still probably needs some fixes and tweaks so be sure to tell me anything that is broken about the leaderboards (or anything else for that matter) on the steam discussions or the community discord. There will probably be a 12.5 update and after this I will be working on a large update.

Leaderboards have been added but still need testing

Several signs have been added where you can open up the leaderboards

Looking glass actually has a proper icon now