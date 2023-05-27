 Skip to content

Open Fishing XL update for 27 May 2023

Update 12 is OUT! But might not work, so I need your help!

Last edited by Wendy

Howdy, Update 12 is out already, I know, very exciting. But it's still probably needs some fixes and tweaks so be sure to tell me anything that is broken about the leaderboards (or anything else for that matter) on the steam discussions or the community discord. There will probably be a 12.5 update and after this I will be working on a large update.

  • Leaderboards have been added but still need testing
  • Several signs have been added where you can open up the leaderboards
  • Looking glass actually has a proper icon now

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2230541 Depot 2230541
  • Loading history…
