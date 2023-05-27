 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

リアルタイムアシストリプレイタイム ～閉店までの1分間～ update for 27 May 2023

3.0.6 Addition of sound setting load function

Share · View all patches · Build 11333141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implemented the ability to load the BGM / SE settings from the most recent title screen and result screen transition upon the next game launch.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2310721 Depot 2310721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link