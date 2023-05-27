Implemented the ability to load the BGM / SE settings from the most recent title screen and result screen transition upon the next game launch.
リアルタイムアシストリプレイタイム ～閉店までの1分間～ update for 27 May 2023
3.0.6 Addition of sound setting load function
Patchnotes via Steam Community
