 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sole Saga update for 27 May 2023

Update 0.12.2a (Open Beta)

Share · View all patches · Build 11333134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Sole Survivors
This is the day! The new hero, Mercenary now open for testing on the open beta branch.

You can unlock her by complete the new achievement, "Complete The First Sand - Chaos 3 with the Enforcer."

Her weapon, The Cat's Eyes is the powerful secret weapon, Lock on nearby enemy and fire powerful plasma ball to the target. The weapon can be imbued with a relic power as always, We will leave you find out yourself!

To join the Open beta testing please follow the step from the link below
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/6083844525370723753

If you have any suggestion or feedback, do not hesitate to contact us.
Discord
Dissustions

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2027972 Depot 2027972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2027973 Depot 2027973
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link