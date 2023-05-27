Update 0.12.2a (Open Beta)

Hello Sole Survivors

This is the day! The new hero, Mercenary now open for testing on the open beta branch.

You can unlock her by complete the new achievement, "Complete The First Sand - Chaos 3 with the Enforcer."



Her weapon, The Cat's Eyes is the powerful secret weapon, Lock on nearby enemy and fire powerful plasma ball to the target. The weapon can be imbued with a relic power as always, We will leave you find out yourself!

To join the Open beta testing please follow the step from the link below

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2027970/view/6083844525370723753

