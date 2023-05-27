 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

《蜀山：初章》online update for 27 May 2023

《蜀山：初章》网络版紧急维护开服通知

Share · View all patches · Build 11333100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

《蜀山：初章》网络版紧急维护开服通知
各位道友，紧急维护修复已完成，服务器已开启。以下问题已修复。给各位道友带来的不便望各位道友谅解！
【修复内容】
1. 修复蛊引职业部分技能会引起的服务器崩溃问题
2. 修复诛灵渡厄曲·土技能伤害与介绍不一致的问题

维护补偿如下：
（绑定的）铜币*12888

《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2023年5月27日

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2375331 Depot 2375331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link