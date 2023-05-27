 Skip to content

绚想争战 update for 27 May 2023

Updated Explanation for the Night of March 27, 2022 in 'Gorgeous and Fantastic B

Share · View all patches · Build 11332968

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Correction: Reversing the playback time of sound effects.
Correction: Last shot shot.
Correction: Small map, map boundary display correction.
New: sandbox mode, auto shot, third person perspective.

