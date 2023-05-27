Patch 5/27/23 - QoL Overload!

Changes
- Added a cursor slider to settings. Allowing players to choose their own cursor size to help with visibility.
- Added controller binds for toggling Autocast for skills. Simply hold right Dpad and use any skill to toggle Autocast for that skill.
- Added UI elements for showing when you're holding the toggle autocast keybind, works for both keyboard and controllers.
- Changed how players open small chests. Hitting a chest with any ability will now open them instead of having to walk up and press the interact key.
- Added keybind control to the ingame settings menu.
- Removed collision box for holes in maps. Falling into one will instantly kill you.
- Increased size of keybinds to help with visibility.
- Nerfed all enemies except bosses for both easy and normal modes.
Fixed
- Crates will now always spawn inside map bounds.
- Some UI elements were incorrectly displayed while inside the shop and player inventory.
Changed files in this update