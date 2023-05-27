 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Across The Void update for 27 May 2023

Patch 5/27/23 - QoL Overload!

Share · View all patches · Build 11332958 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added a cursor slider to settings. Allowing players to choose their own cursor size to help with visibility.
  • Added controller binds for toggling Autocast for skills. Simply hold right Dpad and use any skill to toggle Autocast for that skill.
  • Added UI elements for showing when you're holding the toggle autocast keybind, works for both keyboard and controllers.
  • Changed how players open small chests. Hitting a chest with any ability will now open them instead of having to walk up and press the interact key.
  • Added keybind control to the ingame settings menu.
  • Removed collision box for holes in maps. Falling into one will instantly kill you.
  • Increased size of keybinds to help with visibility.
  • Nerfed all enemies except bosses for both easy and normal modes.

Fixed

  • Crates will now always spawn inside map bounds.
  • Some UI elements were incorrectly displayed while inside the shop and player inventory.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2406121 Depot 2406121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link