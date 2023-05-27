May 27 patch notes

- Added a new Savage Dungeon - Wyrm boss
- Added new Steam achievement for defeating the Wyrm boss
- Added new spotlight lighting to the camera. This will allow players to see their character better in dark environments (such as the first / HUB scene), especially by zooming in closer to their character.
- Fixed other small bugs.
