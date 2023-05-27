 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 27 May 2023

May 27 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11332943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new Savage Dungeon - Wyrm boss
  • Added new Steam achievement for defeating the Wyrm boss
  • Added new spotlight lighting to the camera. This will allow players to see their character better in dark environments (such as the first / HUB scene), especially by zooming in closer to their character.
  • Fixed other small bugs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1972361 Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link