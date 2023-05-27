 Skip to content

Cinderstone Online Playtest update for 27 May 2023

Quest Mission 6: Sage – Hotfix and Gratitude

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

We wanted to take a moment to express our sincere thanks to all of you who have played our game so far, and especially to those who have taken the time to share your valuable feedback with us.

Thanks to you, we've been able to issue a small hotfix that addresses an issue with Quest Mission 6: Sage. We're happy to report that it should now be functioning properly, and you should be able to continue your gameplay without any hiccups.

Lastly, just a reminder that the stress test will remain open to everyone until Monday at 8:00 CET.

Thank you again for your continued support and for being part of this amazing journey with us!

Happy adventuring!

Your Cinderstone Online Dev Team

