Quest Mission 6: Sage – Hotfix and Gratitude

Hello Adventurers!

We wanted to take a moment to express our sincere thanks to all of you who have played our game so far, and especially to those who have taken the time to share your valuable feedback with us.

Thanks to you, we've been able to issue a small hotfix that addresses an issue with Quest Mission 6: Sage. We're happy to report that it should now be functioning properly, and you should be able to continue your gameplay without any hiccups.

Lastly, just a reminder that the stress test will remain open to everyone until Monday at 8:00 CET.

Thank you again for your continued support and for being part of this amazing journey with us!

Happy adventuring!

Your Cinderstone Online Dev Team