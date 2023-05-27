- Added regeneration boost information to the shrine spell description
- Doubled the regen boost when inside a priest shrine spell
- The shrine regen boost now applies when you are not idle (e.g. harvesting)
- The shrine regen boost in combat is a quarter of the normal boost
- The shrine and sanctuary spell prerequisite is now cure critical wounds
- Added attack damage information to follower / pet tooltips
- Removed the level cap for pets and followers
- Fixed not being able to dismiss followers and pets
- Tried to improve pet/follower targeting (e.g. for heals) while in combat
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 27 May 2023
v0.161a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
