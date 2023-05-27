 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 27 May 2023

v0.161a

Build 11332909

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added regeneration boost information to the shrine spell description
  2. Doubled the regen boost when inside a priest shrine spell
  3. The shrine regen boost now applies when you are not idle (e.g. harvesting)
  4. The shrine regen boost in combat is a quarter of the normal boost
  5. The shrine and sanctuary spell prerequisite is now cure critical wounds
  6. Added attack damage information to follower / pet tooltips
  7. Removed the level cap for pets and followers
  8. Fixed not being able to dismiss followers and pets
  9. Tried to improve pet/follower targeting (e.g. for heals) while in combat

Changed files in this update

