 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

十五 update for 27 May 2023

2023.05.27 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11332851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Two NPCs have been added in the Chenghuang Temple (both are used to improve the story line of the factory director)
  2. Enriched the dialogue of the female classmate on the left side at the school gate in the morning

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2112881 Depot 2112881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link