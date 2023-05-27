- Two NPCs have been added in the Chenghuang Temple (both are used to improve the story line of the factory director)
- Enriched the dialogue of the female classmate on the left side at the school gate in the morning
十五 update for 27 May 2023
2023.05.27 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2112881 Depot 2112881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update