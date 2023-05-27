 Skip to content

1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 27 May 2023

Changelog v1.0.28

  • Fixed direction of player rotation when fighting to mouse cursor not being accurate
  • Aiming indicator is now more visible and displayed over all objects
  • Removed moving fog from several scenes

