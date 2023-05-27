- Fixed direction of player rotation when fighting to mouse cursor not being accurate
- Aiming indicator is now more visible and displayed over all objects
- Removed moving fog from several scenes
1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 27 May 2023
Changelog v1.0.28
