Wardudes Update 1.37

How you doin' people?

Update 1.37 is now out with some cool new stuff!

NEW CUSTOM RULES

Click the game rules button in the game lobby to modify the game rules, now with new options!

Reduced starting health

Disable fall damage

Give all items to all dudes

Infinite ammo (might result in crashes from excessive numbers of ladders)

Also, bots now are better at taking their aim.

