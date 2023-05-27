 Skip to content

Wardudes update for 27 May 2023

Wardudes Update 1.37

Wardudes Update 1.37

Patchnotes via Steam Community

How you doin' people?

Update 1.37 is now out with some cool new stuff!

NEW CUSTOM RULES
Click the game rules button in the game lobby to modify the game rules, now with new options!

  • Reduced starting health
  • Disable fall damage
  • Give all items to all dudes
  • Infinite ammo (might result in crashes from excessive numbers of ladders)

Also, bots now are better at taking their aim.

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!

