A-Spec First Assault Playtest update for 27 May 2023

Patch 0.7.0

Patch 0.7.0

Patch Notes 0.7.0
Overview

  • Turrets are now targetable and are disabled on 0 health with the ability to regenerate and re-active after a time
  • Lots of fixes, improvements, and minor additions based on player feedback

Known Issues

  • Autospeed match 'close' setting does not work as expected

Added

  • Pressing F1 in any menu will open a help webpage
  • First-time players will be presented with a popup box explaining the F1 functionality
  • A popup box will appear on loading the game warning if the keybindings have been reset for existing players
  • Feedback form button added to the main menu, which will open in your default web browser
  • Added afterburner functionality to all playable ships
  • Added a forward reticle to the flight HUD
  • Repair time is now functional on the damage control panel
  • Players' current target subsystems' health is displayed alongside the subsystem name on the target panel as a percentage
  • Turrets will disappear on 0 health and re-appear when their health is fully regenerated after a time
  • Skirmish Menu: Added skybox selection with a choice of 3 skybox backgrounds

Changed

  • Changed default controller bindings for keyboard: Afterburn (Tab), Nearest Attacker (CTRL+R)
  • Adjusted sound effects volumes to use logarithmic roll-off, weapon audio effects should not feel as overwhelming
  • Turrets are targetable once more
  • Increased the angle on firing solution checks, as it was failing too much
  • Doubled the subsystem damage for all projectile weapons

Fixed

  • Equipment Selection: The item will remain visible in the preview after equipping to an empty slot and then removing the item from the same slot
  • Subsystem explosion damage is now applied from the source position, rather than the middle position of the parent ship
  • Subsystems were not being damaged when the projectile has 0 primary damage (affected the railgun)
  • Autocannon/16 incorrectly using Autocannon/8 Shells for less damage than intended
  • Explosions were not applying falloff damage based on distance, and wrongly applied full damage within the explosive radius

