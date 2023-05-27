Patch 0.7.0

Patch Notes 0.7.0
Overview
- Turrets are now targetable and are disabled on 0 health with the ability to regenerate and re-active after a time
- Lots of fixes, improvements, and minor additions based on player feedback
Known Issues
- Autospeed match 'close' setting does not work as expected
Added
- Pressing F1 in any menu will open a help webpage
- First-time players will be presented with a popup box explaining the F1 functionality
- A popup box will appear on loading the game warning if the keybindings have been reset for existing players
- Feedback form button added to the main menu, which will open in your default web browser
- Added afterburner functionality to all playable ships
- Added a forward reticle to the flight HUD
- Repair time is now functional on the damage control panel
- Players' current target subsystems' health is displayed alongside the subsystem name on the target panel as a percentage
- Turrets will disappear on 0 health and re-appear when their health is fully regenerated after a time
- Skirmish Menu: Added skybox selection with a choice of 3 skybox backgrounds
Changed
- Changed default controller bindings for keyboard: Afterburn (Tab), Nearest Attacker (CTRL+R)
- Adjusted sound effects volumes to use logarithmic roll-off, weapon audio effects should not feel as overwhelming
- Turrets are targetable once more
- Increased the angle on firing solution checks, as it was failing too much
- Doubled the subsystem damage for all projectile weapons
Fixed
- Equipment Selection: The item will remain visible in the preview after equipping to an empty slot and then removing the item from the same slot
- Subsystem explosion damage is now applied from the source position, rather than the middle position of the parent ship
- Subsystems were not being damaged when the projectile has 0 primary damage (affected the railgun)
- Autocannon/16 incorrectly using Autocannon/8 Shells for less damage than intended
- Explosions were not applying falloff damage based on distance, and wrongly applied full damage within the explosive radius
