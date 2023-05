Share · View all patches · Build 11332781 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy

The latest release of Lunar Mountain MacOS brings a host of exciting features and improvements to enhance your computing experience. With a focus on performance, this release takes Lunar Mountain MacOS to new heights with Apple SIlicone.

The developers of Lunar Mountain, an exhilarating adventure game set on the moon, have released a highly anticipated update that introduces a revamped pause menu.