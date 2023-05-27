 Skip to content

Little Lives update for 27 May 2023

Update Notes for v0.982

Build 11332780

  • Added 13 new breeds of dogs
  • Pet breeds now have ratings for energy & appetite
  • Contacts who like/dislike pets will be charmed/offended by your pets
  • More expensive pets will impress friends more
  • Replaced gift system - characters no longer want specific items. Instead you can buy gifts and give them to whoever you choose.
  • Added a bunch of gifts, including a Love Potion
  • Added a gift shop
  • Added a hairdresser
  • Items now have "tags" to indicate what they're for
  • Shops will now occasionally have discounted sales
  • Fixed bug with partner not moving in with you after marriage
  • Fixed bug with multiple characters rendering on top of each other
  • Fixed some jitteriness in the driving simulation
  • Added a more expensive laptop type which increases study efficiency even more
  • Some items have differing effects based on quality (eg. more expensive fridge stores food for longer)
  • Added a toggle to disable wall-hiding when viewing your apartment

