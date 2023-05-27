- Added 13 new breeds of dogs
- Pet breeds now have ratings for energy & appetite
- Contacts who like/dislike pets will be charmed/offended by your pets
- More expensive pets will impress friends more
- Replaced gift system - characters no longer want specific items. Instead you can buy gifts and give them to whoever you choose.
- Added a bunch of gifts, including a Love Potion
- Added a gift shop
- Added a hairdresser
- Items now have "tags" to indicate what they're for
- Shops will now occasionally have discounted sales
- Fixed bug with partner not moving in with you after marriage
- Fixed bug with multiple characters rendering on top of each other
- Fixed some jitteriness in the driving simulation
- Added a more expensive laptop type which increases study efficiency even more
- Some items have differing effects based on quality (eg. more expensive fridge stores food for longer)
- Added a toggle to disable wall-hiding when viewing your apartment
Little Lives update for 27 May 2023
Update Notes for v0.982
Patchnotes via Steam Community
