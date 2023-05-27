Fixed a bug where nodes and portals outside of town would disappear when new chunks were loaded. Re-added blood to the first level. Improved how blood looks, behaves, and performs on the cpu. Improved chunk load time.
FOG update for 27 May 2023
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
