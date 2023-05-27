 Skip to content

FOG update for 27 May 2023

Bug Fixes

Build 11332755

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where nodes and portals outside of town would disappear when new chunks were loaded. Re-added blood to the first level. Improved how blood looks, behaves, and performs on the cpu. Improved chunk load time.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2010241 Depot 2010241
  • Loading history…
