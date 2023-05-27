Bug Fix and Loading Improvements - Shutter patch 1.013

Hello, thanks to everyone that has played Shutter over the last month.

This patch fixes some achievement bugs and improves the loading / checkpoint system.

Fixed bug where hat achievements wouldn't unlock when wearing the protective suit.

More checkpoints added when continuing a game.

Improved loading system to reduce lag spikes while transitioning from zone to another. (Longer loading times when starting a game are expected)

Thanks for all the feedback.

While we can only give limited support to the game, we'll keep an eye as long as new players keep trying the game.