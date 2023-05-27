-
ADD: Additional crew position info now displayed for vehicles in unit gallery
ADD: Base AP value for 75mm APCR (for mods)
FIX: Background colour for snow terrain now slightly lighter for better visibility of units
FIX: Blocked LoS display should now more visible on snowy or urban combat maps
FIX: Squadmates now properly maintain moving, etc. statuses during their activation phase
Armoured Commander II update for 27 May 2023
Update 1.2.31
