Armoured Commander II update for 27 May 2023

Update 1.2.31

Build 11332663

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • ADD: Additional crew position info now displayed for vehicles in unit gallery

  • ADD: Base AP value for 75mm APCR (for mods)

  • FIX: Background colour for snow terrain now slightly lighter for better visibility of units

  • FIX: Blocked LoS display should now more visible on snowy or urban combat maps

  • FIX: Squadmates now properly maintain moving, etc. statuses during their activation phase

