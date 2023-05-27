 Skip to content

Tiny Life update for 27 May 2023

0.33.1

Build 11332560

  • Fixed an occasional UI crash when exiting Play Mode
  • Fixed vacation days being awarded daily rather than weekly (embarrassing)

