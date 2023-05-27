 Skip to content

Gedonia update for 27 May 2023

Quick patch 1.35c

Game was update with quick patch 1.35c

  • Fixed the bug with house in northern kingdoms not saving properly
  • Fixed with Durval companion not saving properly
  • Fixed bugs with dungeons mode campaign not being able to start

