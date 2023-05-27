- The experience gained by humans fluctuates with the level of monsters.
- Killing monsters with a lower level than humans will reduce the experience gained, and killing monsters with a higher level than humans will increase the experience gained.
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 27 May 2023
V1.1.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update