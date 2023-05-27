 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 27 May 2023

V1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11332516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The experience gained by humans fluctuates with the level of monsters.
  2. Killing monsters with a lower level than humans will reduce the experience gained, and killing monsters with a higher level than humans will increase the experience gained.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link