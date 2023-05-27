 Skip to content

Grounded Sim: Steam Edition update for 27 May 2023

NEW FLOOR?!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new Floor and monster was added

The Game has been polished up, new features have been added, and achievements have been added

