Feature Friday - May 26, 2023

204.78
- Gaslight chisels can now be used to engrave hard, inorganic body parts in a fashion similar to how tattoo guns can be used to tattoo soft, organic body parts. (Existing gaslight chisels in saved games will not receive this functionality.)
- Digging while autoexploring or otherwise pathfinding now prefers somewhat to dig through softer walls.
- When a selected target square for Jump is invalid, you are now asked to select it again rather than exiting the command entirely.
- Village pets talk less like villagers now, and smart use brings up their interaction menu rather than immediately chatting with them.
- Attacks now pass harmlessly through holographic walls, unless they are animated.
- Reduced the weight (and thus gravity grenade damage when they slam into you) of conveyor belts.
- Added some references to the Corpus Choliys and spray bottles in apothecary dialolg.
- Non-player creatures can now use the following implants if they have them installed: matter recompositer, high-fidelity matter recompositer, inflatable axons, nocturnal apex, and stasis projector.
- Non-player creatures wielding psionic melee weapons now unequip them if their target is immune to psychic attacks.
- Non-player creatures wielding psychal fleshguns now stop trying to shoot targets that are immune to psychic attacks.
- Improved the death messages for being killed by your Temporal Fugue clones and similar phenomena.
- Fixed a bug where "Wait N turns" was waiting 1 extra turn.
- Fixed a color inconsistency in village generated dialog.
- Fixed a bug that prevented smart use on some objects from correctly bringing up their interaction menu when it was supposed to.
- Fixed a bug that caused plural creatures to sometimes be referred to as a set of themselves.
- Fixed a bug that caused some cybernetic implants to sometimes be described strangely.
- [modding] Added an after-render callback to some displays that were not using it (especially Targeting displays).
- [modding] Fixed a bug that caused XML files of failed mods to be loaded.
- [modding] The unapproved mod alert now only displays when nothing else prevents that mod from running.
- [modding] Generally standardized on use of The.Player over Core.Player.Body
- [modding] Fixed several instances where UI screens (Skills and Powers, Status, etc.) were referencing The.Player directly instead of the object passed in to them.
Changed files in this update