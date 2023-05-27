 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 27 May 2023

Feature Friday - May 26, 2023

  • Gaslight chisels can now be used to engrave hard, inorganic body parts in a fashion similar to how tattoo guns can be used to tattoo soft, organic body parts. (Existing gaslight chisels in saved games will not receive this functionality.)
  • Digging while autoexploring or otherwise pathfinding now prefers somewhat to dig through softer walls.
  • When a selected target square for Jump is invalid, you are now asked to select it again rather than exiting the command entirely.
  • Village pets talk less like villagers now, and smart use brings up their interaction menu rather than immediately chatting with them.
  • Attacks now pass harmlessly through holographic walls, unless they are animated.
  • Reduced the weight (and thus gravity grenade damage when they slam into you) of conveyor belts.
  • Added some references to the Corpus Choliys and spray bottles in apothecary dialolg.
  • Non-player creatures can now use the following implants if they have them installed: matter recompositer, high-fidelity matter recompositer, inflatable axons, nocturnal apex, and stasis projector.
  • Non-player creatures wielding psionic melee weapons now unequip them if their target is immune to psychic attacks.
  • Non-player creatures wielding psychal fleshguns now stop trying to shoot targets that are immune to psychic attacks.
  • Improved the death messages for being killed by your Temporal Fugue clones and similar phenomena.
  • Fixed a bug where "Wait N turns" was waiting 1 extra turn.
  • Fixed a color inconsistency in village generated dialog.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented smart use on some objects from correctly bringing up their interaction menu when it was supposed to.
  • Fixed a bug that caused plural creatures to sometimes be referred to as a set of themselves.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some cybernetic implants to sometimes be described strangely.
  • [modding] Added an after-render callback to some displays that were not using it (especially Targeting displays).
  • [modding] Fixed a bug that caused XML files of failed mods to be loaded.
  • [modding] The unapproved mod alert now only displays when nothing else prevents that mod from running.
  • [modding] Generally standardized on use of The.Player over Core.Player.Body
  • [modding] Fixed several instances where UI screens (Skills and Powers, Status, etc.) were referencing The.Player directly instead of the object passed in to them.

