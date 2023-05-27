 Skip to content

Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 27 May 2023

Patch 2023-May-27

Patch 2023-May-27

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Feedback link with a new, non-expiring Discord invite. Also, the Feedback button now references the fact that the button will take you to Discord.
  • Fixed issue where you could place a building when the cursor was over a UI element.
  • Added button to in-game UI that recenters the camera.
  • Changed icon for the top bar UI display that shows # of colonists / max housing to use a house icon, instead of a people icon.
  • Added feature to exit build mode by right-clicking.
  • Fixed build menu tooltips to accurately describe the resources required (instead of labeling everything as "Plastics".
  • Reduced limits for screen panning.

Changed files in this update

