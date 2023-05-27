- Fixed Feedback link with a new, non-expiring Discord invite. Also, the Feedback button now references the fact that the button will take you to Discord.
- Fixed issue where you could place a building when the cursor was over a UI element.
- Added button to in-game UI that recenters the camera.
- Changed icon for the top bar UI display that shows # of colonists / max housing to use a house icon, instead of a people icon.
- Added feature to exit build mode by right-clicking.
- Fixed build menu tooltips to accurately describe the resources required (instead of labeling everything as "Plastics".
- Reduced limits for screen panning.
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 27 May 2023
Patch 2023-May-27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417641 Depot 2417641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update