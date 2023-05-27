 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

幻恋の夜宴: ハルーシサノバこいし ~ Halluci-Sabbat of Koishi update for 27 May 2023

紧急小型更新补丁 v.0.7.10

Share · View all patches · Build 11332252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

版本号 ver.0.7.10
· 可以自由改键了
· 未完成的BOSS头像会显示为未完成的关卡

· Can freely change the keys now
· Incomplete boss avatars will be displayed as “Incomplete”

Changed files in this update

Halluci-Sabbat of Koishi Content Depot 1684101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link