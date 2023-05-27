 Skip to content

Bitburner update for 27 May 2023

Even more 2.3 hotfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed some save migration issues.
Fixed an SF3 issue with "Spring Water" industry.

Thanks to everyone who has been submitting bug reports, and thanks everyone for your patience while we've been working through these issues!

Changed files in this update

