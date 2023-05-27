Even more 2.3 hotfixes

Fixed some save migration issues.
Fixed an SF3 issue with "Spring Water" industry.
Thanks to everyone who has been submitting bug reports, and thanks everyone for your patience while we've been working through these issues!
